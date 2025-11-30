Allen tallied 231 rushing yards on 42 carries between Weeks 11 and 12 before he was limited to just eight yards on five carries last week against New Mexico. However, the junior bounced back in a big way Friday, seeing a season-high 25 rushing attempts while punching in his first two touchdowns since Week 7. It was an inconsistent year overall for Allen, though he was impressive down the stretch, topping 100 yards in five of his last seven games. He'll finish the campaign with 750 yards and five touchdowns on 132 rushing attempts.