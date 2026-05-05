Owen McCown Injury: Should be ready for fall

McCown (undisclosed) sat out spring practice and the spring game as a precaution, but he could've played and is expected to be ready to roll for fall camp, per the San Antonio Express-News.

McCown underwent surgery this offseason that prevented him from participating all spring. The star gunslinger, who tossed for 2,995 yards, 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season while completing 68 percent of his passes, is expected to be a full go for fall camp, however, which will be a huge boost to the Roadrunners' offense's offseason development. McCown projects as one of the better G6 quarterbacks next fall.