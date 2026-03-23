Owen McCown Injury: Still recovering, doing some work

McCown (undisclosed) is recovering from offseason surgery but doing at least some work during UTSA's spring practice, Greg Luca of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

McCown used this offseason to undergo some type of surgery for the long-term. Though it is still affecting him as of Monday, he is progressing well, considering his limited participation in UTSA's first day for spring practice. It remains unknown whether or not the camp will include a fully healthy McCown, who has until April 25 before the Roadrunners take another breather.