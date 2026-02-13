Parker Kingston Injury: Kicked out of BYU
Kingston (not injury related) is no longer a student at BYU and no longer on the BYU football team, per Mitch Harper of KSL News Salt Lake City.
BYU has cut all ties with Parker Kingston after he was arrested on charges of first-degree felony rape. The receiver was recently released from jail on bail, but his career with the Cougars is over.
Parker Kingston
Free Agent
