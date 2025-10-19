Kingston scored his fourth touchdown of the season Saturday, a 12-yard rush in the fourth quarter which took the 17-14 lead. All four of his touchdowns have come in the last three games as he has established a clear and sizable role in this offense. He has 13 catches for 278 yards and two touchdowns, along with five carries for 16 yards and two touchdowns, across the last three games. If he can maintain close to that production throughout the rest of the season, he will be a very valuable fantasy option.