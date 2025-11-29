Kingston finished the regular season on a high note, scoring a pair of touchdowns in the win over UCF. He returned a punt 55 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter -- his first return touchdown of the season -- then hauled in a 46-yard touchdown later in the third quarter to all but seal up the victory. Next up is the Big 12 Championship Game versus Texas Tech with a spot in the College Football Playoff on the line. In Week 11, Kingston caught five passes (on 10 targets) for 43 yards against the Red Raiders.