Navarro put together a beast performance in the conference opener win both as a passer and a rusher. The dual-threat starter dished his two passing touchdowns in the first and second quarter, and then he showcased his dominance on the ground with two rushing touchdowns in the second half. Navarro struggled against some tougher non-conference opponents earlier this season, but it appears he's ready to roll now against conference squads. He'll take on Ball State in an away matchup this upcoming Saturday.