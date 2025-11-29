Navarro showcased his dual-threat abilities in the Bobcats' regular-season finale. The starting quarterback not only recorded his fourth multi-touchdown game of the year, but he also surpassed 100 yards on the ground and punched in a score. The redshirt senior did recently file a waiver for an additional year of eligibility, so this campaign may not be his last. He'll finish out the regular season with mostly lower numbers than last year, completing 177 of 288 passes for 2,232 yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, along with 149 rushes for 843 yards and eight touchdowns.