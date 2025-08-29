Navarro was primed to continue his reign as one of the best quarterbacks in the MAC this season, and he did nothing less even in an eventual Bobcats' loss. The dual-threat quarterback battled back from an earlier Scarlet Knights touchdown with a passing touchdown of his own to Mason Williams in the first quarter. He then targeted Jake Bruno for an end zone appearance in the second quarter and again in the third. Not only was he extremely efficient in the air, but Navarro also cashed in a rushing score to add onto an already impressive 93 yards by the end of the game. Even though Ohio was unable to score in the fourth with a tie game heading into it, Navarro showed that he's a force to be reckoned with even against Big 10 talent. The second-year starter will look to stay hot and hopefully find his first win of the season versus another bigger-market squad next Saturday against West Virginia.