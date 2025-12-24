In terms of passing, Navarro's 2024 and 2025 seasons are not much different. In both seasons, he logged somewhere between 2,300 and 2,500 passing yards for either 13 or 14 touchdowns to go with exactly 11 interceptions. In 2024, Navarro's running elevated him to the upper echelon of FBS quarterbacks, but that was not the case during 2025. Despite the same number of rushing attempts, he logged far fewer yards and twice as fewer touchdowns. Still, Navarro logged well over 3,000 passing yards and precisely 23 total touchdowns.