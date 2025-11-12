Navarro's shakiness as a passer continued against the Broncos, and it contributed to a loss, despite a salvaged rushing performance. The starting quarterback's totals as a passer last season were similar to the pace he's on this year, but he was at least extremely dominant on the ground. He's unfortunately not been as solid a rusher this year, with just five rushing scores across 10 games, compared to 11 at this point last year. Navarro has fortunately still led the Bobcats to a 4-2 MAC record, which could go somewhere if he can close out the season with two more wins.