Peyton Lewis News: Deemed 'most complete package'

Lewis has been labeled as the "most complete package" in Virginia's running back room by head coach Tony Elliot, per Preston Willet of The Sabre.

Lewis spent the previous two seasons at Tennessee. In 2025, he ran for 290 yards and seven scores on 70 carries. He appears primed to be an all-purpose back for the Cavaliers, and this high praise from his head coach should preface a big role this fall.