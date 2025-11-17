The sophomore running back added another score to his season total, reinforcing his red-zone presence and ability to finish drives. While he has failed to finish with at least 50 rushing yards in his previous six performances, his touchdowns keeps him in the rotation as a trusted option near the goal line. To elevate his fantasy value, Lewis will need to show more consistent volume and perhaps break off longer runs. With Tennessee's next matchup against the Gators, his role in sustaining drives and punching in short-yardage scores could become especially important.