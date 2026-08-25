Peyton Lewis News: Not projected as RB1

Lewis is not projected at RB1 on the Cavaliers' depth chart, Jacquie Franciulli of 247Sports reports.

Jekail Middlebrook is the sole RB1 on the Cavaliers' publicized depth chart, so it looks like Lewis' opportunities will not be maximized to begin his 2026 season, and he will have to earn them. Ideally for the running back, transferring from Tennessee to Virginia will not result in a slip in his production, as he suffered from 2024 to 2025. But should Lewis serve as the Cavaliers' RB2, there is a legitimate chance that his running production actually increases, though a lot of competition behind him would give the ex-Tennessee player little room for error.