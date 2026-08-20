Peyton Smith News: Late addition to Illinois

Smith has joined Illinois ahead of the 2026 season, according to Joey Wagner of 247Sports.com.

Smith spent the last four seasons with San Diego and is making the transition from the FCS level to a Big Ten program at Illinois. Last season with the Toreros, he recorded 21 catches for 155 yards. Smith will join a crowded tight end room as he looks to compete for a role in the Fighting Illini's passing attack this season.