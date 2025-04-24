College Football
Pierce Clarkson headshot

Pierce Clarkson News: Throws name in portal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Clarkson will enter the transfer portal, per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.com.

Clarkson transferred to Ole Miss from Louisville over the offseason after two unproductive seasons as a Cardinal in which he totaled just 18 yards passing. Now, he'll hit the portal once again, as he appears to have lost out on the backup quarterback gig with the Rebels.

Pierce Clarkson
 Free Agent
