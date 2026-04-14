PJ Martin Injury: Recovering from injury

Martin (undisclosed) is working his way back from an injury and is sidelined for the Jaguars' spring practice period, per 247Sports.

Martin had 60 carries for 326 yards and two touchdowns last season at South Alabama. The tailback missed the final four games of the season, however, and is still bouncing back from that ailment that shortened his 2025 season. He'll look to be a full go by fall camp.