Martin opened the scoring in the second half on Tuesday night with a 27-yard rushing touchdown, extending the Jaguars lead at the time to 14-3, a lead they would eventually relinquish. The touchdown was Martin's first since Week 1 of the campaign. Martin and fellow running back Keenan Phillips both received seven carries on the evening, producing similar outputs of 54 and 60 yards respectively. The two running backs are firmly behind Kentrel Bullock who continues to operate as the Jaguars RB1 through seven games.