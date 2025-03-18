College Football
P.J. Prioleau headshot

P.J. Prioleau Injury: Spring to be limited

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2025 at 10:10am

Prioleau (ankle) will be limited at the beginning of Virginia Tech's spring practice, Damien Sordelett of The Roanoke Times reports.

Back in October, it was announced that Prioleau would be out for an extended time. It has extended into spring, though him being limited and not out suggests he may be available again relatively soon. Virginia Tech's spring game is scheduled for April 12.

P.J. Prioleau
Virginia Tech
