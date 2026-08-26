Pofele Ashlock Injury: Could be ready for opener

Wide receivers coach Jared Ursua indicated Wednesday that Ashlock (undisclosed) is "well ahead of schedule" and "might just pop up" in Saturday's season opener versus Stanford, Christian Shimabuku of Aloha State Daily reports.

Ashlock was labeled questionable leading up to the contest, but there are at least some encouraging words on the table ahead of Saturday's opener. It's still possible this is all coachspeak, however, so it will be worth monitoring for additional updates on the wideout's status as the game draws nearer.