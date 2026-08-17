Pofele Ashlock Injury: Questionable for season opener

Ashlock (undisclosed) is questionable for Hawaii's season opener, per Paul Brecht of Hawaii Sports Radio Network.

Ashlock has been unable to participate in positional and team drills so far in fall camp, and it appears his injury could now bleed into the season. The star wideout has less than two weeks before the Rainbow Warriors take on Stanford, so he'll need to make drastic improvements if he does hope to suit up come Week 0.