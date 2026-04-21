Preston Bowman headshot

Preston Bowman News: Praised as 'explosive' by coach

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Bowman was described as "explosive" by Bobcats' head coach John Hauser, per WOUB Public Media.

With the Bobcats' wide receiver room wide open, Bowman looks primed to make an impact. The 5-foot-11 wideout didn't play in his true freshman season, and initially planned to enter the transfer portal. However, he'll run it back and appears to be trending towards starting in 2026.

Preston Bowman
Ohio
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