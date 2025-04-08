Preston Fox News: Decided to return to West Virginia
Fox has unretired from football and has returned to West Virginia for the 2025 season, Blue Gold Sports reports.
Fox has rejoined the Mountaineers after announcing his intention to retire from football following the conclusion of the 2024 season. He recorded 12 catches for 131 yards in 2024, but his best year came in 2023, when he posted 26 receptions for 368 yards and two scores.
