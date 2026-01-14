For 2025, Howard transferred from Maryland to Auburn. As part of the Tigers, he logged 10 receptions and 84 receiving yards, both career-lows. Thus, Howard will re-enroll at Maryland. For the 2023 and 2024 Terrapins, he recorded more than 150 receiving yards. The question becomes whether or not Howard logs triple digits a third time. Without him at tight end, the 2025 Terrapins used a lot of Dorian Fleming, who recorded 351 receiving yards (8.8 averaged per reception) and three touchdowns last year.