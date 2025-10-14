While his numbers don't jump off the page, Stone did what he needed to do to secure the victory for the Wildcats over Penn State. The 6-foot-1 quarterback connected with receiver Griffin Wilde on a 29-yard scoring strike in the second quarter, giving the Wildcats a 10-7 lead at the time. Stone totaled just 163 yards on a day in which the Northwestern offense relied mostly on the ground game, but completed 65 percent of his passes without a turnover to help secure the win over the Nittany Lions. His next opportunity will come when the Wildcats host Purdue on Saturday.