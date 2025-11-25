Stone put together his best performance of the season against the Golden Gophers, throwing for a season-high 305 yards and two touchdowns while completing 83 percent of his passes on the day. The 6-foot-1 quarterback connected with receiver Griffin Wilde and running back Caleb Komolafe on scoring strikes of four and two yards in the third and fourth quarters, respectively, leading the Wildcats to a huge comeback victory to achieve bowl eligibility. Stone will hope for another big time performance when the Wildcats travel to face Illinois in the team's regular season finale on Saturday.