Prince Strachan News: Back to practicing

Strachan (undisclosed) is healthy and partaking in West Virginia's fall camp, Keenan Cummings of On3.com reports.

Strachan was dealing with an undisclosed injury early in fall camp but is now back to participating in practice for the Mountaineers. The wideout is standing out in the receiving corps due to his size as a 6-foot-5, 215-pound pass catcher. The transfer wideout is expected to play a key role in the passing attack this season, and now healthy once again, he can showcase his abilities during camp. Strachan was limited to one game last season with USC due to injuries, but before that, in two seasons with Boise State, he hauled in 37 receptions for 578 yards and three touchdowns.