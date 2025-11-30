Ashley was shut down on the ground in the loss to the RedHawks, but he was able to salvage an otherwise measly performance with a receiving touchdown in the fourth quarter. The 5-foot-10 running back will close out his redshirt junior campaign with 118 rushing attempts for 547 yards and four touchdowns, along with 21 receptions for 107 yards and two scores. He'll now have one year of eligibility remaining, and likely not much competition for the Cardinals' RB1 spot once again in the 2026 campaign.