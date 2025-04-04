Quentin Moore News: Taking part in spring practices
Moore (undisclosed) has been participating in spring practices and he should be fully healthy for the 2025 season.
Moore was shut down for the rest of the season in mid-November, but his involvement in practice suggests he's ready to be a contributor for the Huskies in 2025. He's been struggling to be available on a regular basis, though, as he's made just nine appearances in three years with the program.
