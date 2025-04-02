Quentin Redding News: Playing in spring ball

Redding (undisclosed) is returning punts and participating during spring ball, Ryan Burns of 247Sports.com reports.

After missing all but the first two games of the Gophers' 2024 season, Redding looks to be moving in the right direction during spring ball. The 5-foot-7 wide receiver isn't confirmed to be at 100 percent yet, but his participation in Minnesota's preseason sessions makes it promising the senior will be back in time for the season.