Quincy Burroughs News: Set to leave Wisconsin
Burroughs has decided to enter the transfer portal, Evan Flood of 247Sports.com reports.
The junior wideout has decided to enter the portal, presumably since he wasn't expected to have a lot of options to see regular playing time. He's caught five passes for 43 yards with the Badgers in his two years with the program while appearing in seven games.
Quincy Burroughs
Free Agent
