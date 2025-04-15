College Football
Quincy Burroughs headshot

Quincy Burroughs News: Set to leave Wisconsin

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Burroughs has decided to enter the transfer portal, Evan Flood of 247Sports.com reports.

The junior wideout has decided to enter the portal, presumably since he wasn't expected to have a lot of options to see regular playing time. He's caught five passes for 43 yards with the Badgers in his two years with the program while appearing in seven games.

Quincy Burroughs
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
