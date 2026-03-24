Quincy Craig Injury: Limited in spring ball

Craig (undisclosed) will be limited in Arizona's spring practice period, per Justin Spears of the Arizona Daily Star.

Craig is coming off a very solid season as a rotational back for Arizona in 2025. He ran for 364 yards and two scores on 5.6 yards per carry, also catching 14 passes for 114 yards and a score. The tailback, who should have just one season of eligibility remaining, appears to be dealing with an injury in spring camp and will be a limited participant.