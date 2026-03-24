Quincy Craig headshot

Quincy Craig Injury: Limited in spring ball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Craig (undisclosed) will be limited in Arizona's spring practice period, per Justin Spears of the Arizona Daily Star.

Craig is coming off a very solid season as a rotational back for Arizona in 2025. He ran for 364 yards and two scores on 5.6 yards per carry, also catching 14 passes for 114 yards and a score. The tailback, who should have just one season of eligibility remaining, appears to be dealing with an injury in spring camp and will be a limited participant.

Quincy Craig
Arizona
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