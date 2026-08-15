Quincy Craig News: Partaking in fall camp

Craig (undisclosed) is active and participating in fall camp, per Grace Trejo of The Arizona Daily Star.

Craig was spotted participating in running back drills during Arizona's practice Friday. The tailback was limited during the Wildcats' spring practice period, and now he is fully healthy, ready to compete for a role in a crowded running back room. He is competing against Ismail Mahdi, who recently returned to Arizona for his fifth year, and Kedrick Reescano, a returnee.