Quincy Porter Injury: Training but full return unclear
Porter (kneecap) is training, but his full return from injury is still unclear, Pete Sampson of The Athletic reports.
Porter's progress shows he still has a legitimate, even favorable, chance to suit up for Week 1 against Wisconsin. The issue is that Porter's return date remains unclear, so his injury status remains probable as Notre Dame's prepares to begin its 2026 season.
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