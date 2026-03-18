Quincy Porter Injury: Unavailable for spring
Porter (kneecap) is out for Notre Dame's spring practice, Angelo Di Carlo of SportsMachiana.com reports.
Porter's left patella, kneecap, was injured during his time at Ohio State. He used his time in the transfer portal to undergo surgery, which should help the knee recover before Notre Dame's 2026 season gets underway. The question becomes whether or not Porter will be good by fall camp.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now