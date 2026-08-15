Quinn Clark News: Draws strong camp praise

Clark has stood out amongst Nebraska's wide receiver room during fall camp, according to Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald.

Clark is pushing for a bigger role in Nebraska's passing attack after his limited usage as a redshirt freshman last season, where he recorded five receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown across 14 games. The redshirt sophomore is making a reasonable push for snaps thus far in camp as he has impressed offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen, who said, "He deserves to be on that field a lot." This high praise from the coaching staff is a strong indication that the wideout could become a key contributor in the Cornhuskers' wide receiver rotation this season.