Quinn Clark headshot

Quinn Clark News: Draws strong camp praise

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Clark has stood out amongst Nebraska's wide receiver room during fall camp, according to Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald.

Clark is pushing for a bigger role in Nebraska's passing attack after his limited usage as a redshirt freshman last season, where he recorded five receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown across 14 games. The redshirt sophomore is making a reasonable push for snaps thus far in camp as he has impressed offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen, who said, "He deserves to be on that field a lot." This high praise from the coaching staff is a strong indication that the wideout could become a key contributor in the Cornhuskers' wide receiver rotation this season.

Quinn Clark
Nebraska
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