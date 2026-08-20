Quinn Henicle News: Officially named starter

Henicle was named the team's starter for the season opener against Norfolk State on Sept. 5, Pete Thamel of ESPN.com reports.

Henicle will get his first opportunity to man the offense from the jump after starting only two games over the past two seasons for the Monarchs. He spent last season backing up Colton Joseph but was able to get a start in the 2025 Cure Bowl with Joseph hitting the portal. Henicle helped lead the team to a 24-10 victory over South Florida, winning MVP after rushing for two touchdowns and combining for 234 total yards.