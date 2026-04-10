Quinten Joyner Injury: Should be fully cleared by June

Joyner (knee) is expected to be fully cleared for action by June 1, per ESPN.

Joyner tore his ACL ahead of the 2025 season and didn't play a snap. The former USC Trojan then elected to transfer to Texas Tech, and he should be in prime position to carve out a role in the backfield once he's able to get back on the field. Given his June 1 recovery date, it appears the tailback will have to wait until fall camp. Joyner ran for 478 yards and three scores on 7.6 yards per carry with USC in 2024.