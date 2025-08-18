Joyner reportedly suffered what was feared to be a season-ending knee injury, and this report that he tore his ACL confirms that the tailback will indeed miss the 2025 season for Texas Tech. This is a brutal blow for the Red Raiders mere days out from the season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Joyner, a USC transfer, was set to be the unquestioned top tailback in Lubbock after a season in which he posted 478 yards and three scores on a healthy 7.6 yards-per-carry clip. J'Koby Williams and Cameron Dickey figure to be the next men up for Texas Tech.