Stewart was previously listed as questionable for Saturday's contest due to an undisclosed injury that had kept him out of the team's previous two games, but he was able to suit up against Iowa State. The 6-foot-3 tight end caught a single pass for 18 scoreless yards against the Cyclones, bringing his season total numbers to four receptions for 62 scoreless yards across six games played. With Oklahoma State finishing 1-11 on the year and with no remaining eligibility, Stewart has played his final collegiate game.