Quintrevion Wisner News: Returns to practice
Wisner got back into practice this week, according to Warchant. The Florida State running back had missed the Seminoles' scrimmage earlier in camp due to an undisclosed injury.
This is a positive step for Wisner after his recent absence in camp. Head coach Mike Norvell was quoted saying Wisner is "good to go" after his return, clearing his status for Florida State's season opener.
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