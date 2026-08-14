Radarious Jackson Injury: Leg improving amid competition

Jackson (leg) is physically improving amid Tennessee's fall camp, Patrick Brown of 247Sports.com reports.

Last Tuesday, Jackson was seen wearing a red jersey, which indicated that he was dealing with an undisclosed problem in fall camp. It continued Friday, and this time, he wore a regular white jersey. All signs point to Jackson nearing a full recovery, which will finally allow him to showcase his skill set against Travis Smith and TK Keys, two receivers also competing for Tennessee's WR3 spot.