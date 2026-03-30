Radarious Jackson News: Impressing in spring practice
Jackson has impressed in Tennessee's spring practice, according to Pete Nakos of On3.com.
Jackson had a quiet freshman year for Tennessee, reeling in nine catches for 90 yards across nine games. Still, the wideout appears to be poised for a breakout in 2026. He was described as having "superstar" ability, and with his path to playing time much clearer this fall, Jackson's time could be imminent.
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