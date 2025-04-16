College Football
Rahkeem Smith

Rahkeem Smith News: Will enter portal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Smith will enter the NCAA's transfer portal, Rhys Patrykus of WMFD TV reports.

Moving from Division II to Division I football actually did wonders for Smith, who logged career highs in all-purpose yards and total touchdowns. So with one year of collegiate eligibility remaining, the wideout enters it proven and expected to garner at least some significant interest.

