Raiden Vines-Bright News: Pushing for starting slot role
Vines-Bright is pushing for a starting role in the slot for the Sun Devils, per Arizona State on SI.
Vines-Bright had a productive freshman season at Washington, reeling in 24 catches for 238 yards and a touchdown, showing some real wiggle in the process. He reportedly hasn't missed a beat in Tempe, and could very well earn a starting role with the Sun Devils as a sophomore.
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