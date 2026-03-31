Raiden Vines-Bright News: Standing out in practice

Vines-Bright is standing out in spring practice, per Michelle Gardner of The Arizona Republic.

Vines-Bright transferred over from Washington after a very solid freshman year with the Huskies in which he recorded 24 catches for 238 yards and a touchdown. There's several more experienced wideouts on the Sun Devils' depth chart, including Colorado transfer Omarion Miller and Boston College transfer Reed Harris. Still, Vines-Bright should be primed to make an impact in his debut season in Tempe.