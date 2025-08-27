Both Raleek and Kyson Brown figure to see plenty of action in the Sun Devils' backfield in 2025, and the duo were listed separately as starters on a depth chart that featured 14 total. Raleek only appeared in two games last season, rushing for 42 yards, while Kyson ran for 351 yards in Tempe last fall. Neither back has experience being a workhorse, and so both should see carries and play off each other. The Sun Devils may ride the hot hand, or they might have a 1A, 1B situation. Either way, expect work for both tailbacks and also expect Week 1 to clear up some of the workload in this backfield.