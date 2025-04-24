Randy Reece News: Bids Dallas farewell
Reece will enter the transfer portal, he announced on his personal X account.
Reece had yet to put up any statistics in two seasons with SMU, and he's elected to enter the transfer portal at the conclusion of the Mustangs' spring practice period. The 5-foot-10 wideout, who has three seasons of eligibility remaining, was a three-star recruit coming out of high school.
Randy Reece
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now