College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Randy Reece headshot

Randy Reece News: Bids Dallas farewell

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Reece will enter the transfer portal, he announced on his personal X account.

Reece had yet to put up any statistics in two seasons with SMU, and he's elected to enter the transfer portal at the conclusion of the Mustangs' spring practice period. The 5-foot-10 wideout, who has three seasons of eligibility remaining, was a three-star recruit coming out of high school.

Randy Reece
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now