Rashad Amos headshot

Rashad Amos News: Departing Memphis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Amos has departed Memphis and will enter the transfer portal again, Jonah Dylan of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Amos transferred from Ole Miss but won't remain with the Tigers, and it's unclear where he'll play in 2025. He rushed for 1,075 yards at Miami-OH in 2023 and played sparingly for Ole Miss in 2024. He's probably looking to join a program where he can have a sizable role out of the backfield.

Rashad Amos
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
