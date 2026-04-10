Rashid Williams News: Healthy, emerging as top-two option

Williams (hand) is fully healthy and has emerged as a top-two option at receiver for Washington alongside Dezmen Roebuck, per Percy Allen of The Seattle Times.

Williams has just 18 catches for 222 yards and one touchdown across three seasons in Seattle. However, he appears to be emerging as a top option for the Huskies' passing game along with rising sophomore Dezmen Roebuck. Considering that passing game is orchestrated by the dynamic gunslinger Demond Williams, that should be excellent news for Williams' production in 2026.